Armagh off to flying start in the National Football League, but how far can Kieran McGeeney's side go in 2022?

Jarly Óg Burns celebrates Saturday's win over Dublin

Armagh's promotion from Division 2 on the final day of the 2020 National League did not make a major dent in the national psyche.

Many assumed the Orchard County would become the latest 'yo-yo team' to experience a short-lived stay in the top flight. Their subsequent championship exit the following month - a 12-point hammering at the hands of Donegal - seemed to indicate they would not be adequately equipped for the demands of Division 1.

But Kieran McGeeney's team raised some eyebrows by retaining their Division 1 status in 2021, and this year look to be kicking on.

Their current lofty status as table-toppers is down to the unlikely raft of draws on the opening weekend, but their impressive showing on Saturday night suggests they are more than deserving of that position.

NFL Division 1 table Team P W D L +/- Pts Armagh 1 1 0 0 5 2 Donegal 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kerry 1 0 1 0 0 1 Kildare 1 0 1 0 0 1 Mayo 1 0 1 0 0 1 Monaghan 1 0 1 0 0 1 Tyrone 1 0 1 0 0 1 Dublin 1 0 0 1 -5 0

The 2-15 to 1-13 victory over Dublin has directed the spotlight on the Sky Blues' troubles, but that should not take away from what was a professional Armagh performance.

Now in his eighth year at the helm, McGeeney is beginning to reap the harvest in the Orchard County. Many of Armagh's main players are beginning to peak, having been brought through the ranks by 'Geezer'.

After taking over a Division 3 team in 2015, McGeeney has slowly guided them up the ranks

Even despite the eye-catching victory, the 2002 All-Ireland winning captain said they need to kick on.

"We played well and we missed a lot. We definitely could have had another three or four goals. Thankfully, some of them were taking the simple points. We missed one or two, they had a couple of wides as well. But we had a good performance," said McGeeney.

"[We] should have scored more. They missed a lot I thought. They took some of the simple scores but on a different day Dublin will make you pay for those. It's just trying to get that right

"I think there is vast improvement in the squad and there's more to come from them. But I've also reminded them of the quality that's in front of them over the next number of weeks. All that's going to do is poke the bear. People are going to want to now take your scalp. It's a tough division but it's a great division.

"Our job is now to focus on Tyrone. We've All-Ireland champions coming to us next week and they'll be sore from the last time. Tyrone loving Armagh like they do will want to set that straight."

There is vast improvement in the squad and there's more to come from them. McGeeney is looking for more from his team

The victory was all the more impressive considering the experimental nature of the Armagh team. Players of the calibre of Oisín O'Neill, Stefan Campbell and Ross McQuillan are likely to come back into the starting side before the summer.

"We had seven starters from last year sitting on the bench," McGeeney outlined. "We're trying new things. And it worked out. It was a good performance, you can't not be happy with it.

"New fellas that were only coming back played well in defence for us. TK (Tiernan Kelly), Ciaran Mackin, new fellas that haven't had much game-time or any game-time before. New fellas stood up and that's a very pleasing aspect of it."

With the impact of coach Kieran Donaghy perhaps evident in the direct nature, as seen in the build-up to Rian O'Neill's first-half goal, they are bringing something different to Division 1.

Farrell 'very impressed' with Armagh

Dublin boss Dessie Farrell was full of praise for the victors on Saturday night:

"Very impressed. They are well organised and when the league fixtures were announced I'd no doubt this was going to be a very tough opener because of the work Armagh would have done.

Rian O'Neill tore the Dublin defence apart, scoring 1-4 at Croke Park

"[Rian O'Neill is an] excellent player, he's definitely one of the marquee players in the country at the minute and we had our hands full with him. Armagh utilised him very well, this team will be a force to be reckoned with if they can keep their feet on the ground after tonight."

Are Armagh the real deal?

So how far can they go?

Ultimately, and this was noted by McGeeney, Armagh will be judged by their championship progress.

"I've done it before with teams, you have a good start to the league [and then tail off]," he said.

"In our sport we don't count also-rans, people who do well and get to the top, we only count the All-Ireland champions. That's just the reality of the situation we're in and we have to deal in those numbers, whether you are there in August or not."

The challenge for this team to deliver a positive springtime campaign and back it up in the summer.

Despite their ascension through the National League ranks in recent years, the county has flattered to deceive in the championship.

Since McGeeney's reign began in 2015, they have won just three of their nine Ulster Championship matches, and did not reach a provincial decider in that time.

Those form-lines will need to improve drastically if they are to make an impact this summer.

But there is no reason to suggest they cannot kick on this year.

They fell agonisingly short against Monaghan in an epic contest last summer, and the knockout championship ensured that their race was run.

Highlights of Monaghan's epic Ulster semi-final win over Armagh last summer

They are gunning for another bite of the cherry.

But first is the remainder of a Division 1 campaign fraught with danger. They cannot rest on their laurels, with All-Ireland champions Tyrone coming to town on Sunday afternoon.

The coming weeks will show what the team is made of and their championship credentials. But current evidence suggests they are a team on the rise.