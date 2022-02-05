Cork 2-30 Clare 2-21: Classy Rebels cruise by Banner in National Hurling League opener

Alan Cadogan of Cork in action against Conor Cleary of Clare

A late flurry of scores from Clare did little to put gloss on the scoreboard, as Cork ran out 2-30 to 2-21 winners in Division 1A of the National Hurling League.

The Banner County posted the last 1-3 of the contest, but in truth they were outclassed by their hosts in difficult conditions at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

For Cork, it was a perfect start to 2022 as they look to put the memories of last season's all-Ireland final in the rear-view mirror.

Ryan Taylor of Clare in action against Niall O'Leary of Cork

It was the Rebels' first competitive outing of the year, after they opted out of the Munster Hurling Cup. Kieran Kingston handed a starting berth to Conor Lehane, who was dropped from the panel for the 2021 season.

Clare made the brighter start against a strong wind. Cathal Malone picked off three well-taken scores, as the Banner County looked to edge in front.

Things were going swimmingly for Brian Lohan's charges, when in the 21st minute Shane Meehan broke in behind the Cork defence and popped a pass off to Mark Rodgers, who buried the ball past Patrick Collins for a 1-9 to 0-9 lead.

However, that proved the catalyst for Cork to click into gear. The Rebels posted 1-10 without reply to take a 1-19 to 1-9 lead at half-time.

The home side dropped all of their players deep on the Clare puck-outs. Facing into the gale, Eibhear Quilligan was unable to pick out teammates when he went long, and the Banner failed to maintain possession when going short.

Tim O'Mahony was the Cork goal-scorer, after he was played in by Shane Kingston in the 25th minute.

Newly-appointed captain Mark Coleman, the returning Lehane and a lively Kingston were all central to the Lee-siders building a 10-point half-time lead.

The tide turned after Clare's 21st-minute goal

Cork extended their scoring spree to 1-12 without reply with Kingston and Darragh Fitzgibbon points upon the restart, before a David Reidy free stopped the rot for Clare in the 42nd minute.

However, the damage was done. And try as they might, the visitors were unable to reverse the deficit despite playing with the significant wind.

There were some bright notes for Brian Lohan, with Cathal Malone hitting 0-5, and Mark Rodgers posting 1-5, 1-2 of which came from play. But Clare were unable to halt the Cork momentum, as the home side eased over the finish line.

Kingston, who finished with 0-9, continued to terrorise the Banner defence, while Ciaran Joyce hit 0-3 from midfield on debut.

Cork's second goal came from substitute Luke Meade in the 69th minute to stretch the lead to 2-30 to 1-18.

Clare finished with a flurry of 1-3, with Domhnall McMahon registering the late three-pointer.

Cork were full value for their facile victory

Cork: Patrick Collins; Niall O'Leary, Ger Mellerick, Sean O'Donoghue; Tim O'Mahony (1-0), Mark Coleman (0-5, 0-3f), Robert Downey (0-1); Ciaran Joyce (0-3), Darragh Fitzgibbon (0-4); Conor Lehane (0-1), Seamus Harnedy (0-2), Sean Twomey; Shane Kingston (0-9, 0-5f, 0-1 '65), Alan Cadogan (0-1), Shane Barrett (0-3).

Subs: Conor Cahalane for Sean Twomey (43), Jack O'Connor for Conor Lehane (53), Padraig Power (0-1) for Alan Cadogan (56), Luke Meade (1-0) for Seamus Harnedy (60), Robbie O'Flynn for Shane Barrett (65), Sean O'Leary Hayes for Sean O'Donoghue (temp - 69).

Clare: Eibhear Quilligan; Rory Hayes, Conor Cleary, Paul Flanagan; Diarmuid Ryan (0-2), Aaron Fitzgerald, David McInerney; Jack Browne, Robin Mounsey; Cathal Malone (0-5), David Reidy (0-3. 0-3f), Shane Meehan (0-1); Mark Rodgers (1-5, 0-3f), Ryan Taylor (0-2), Aron Shanagher.

Subs: Patrick Crotty (0-2) for Robin Mounsey (40), Paddy Donnellan (0-1) for Aron Shanagher (56), David Fitzgerald for David Reidy (56), Domhnall McMahon (1-0) (56).