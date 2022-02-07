Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan alleges players were subjected to sectarian abuse during Carlow victory

Down hurling manager Ronan Sheehan has alleged that his players were subjected to sectarian abuse by opposition players during their victory over Carlow in Sunday's National League meeting in Ballycran.

Following the Mourne County's victory, Sheehan took to social media to highlight abuse which was allegedly levelled at the Down hurlers during the match.

"I'd done a [post-match] interview, and then I called in to thank [referee] Thomas Gleeson and his officials for the game, and then I came back into the dressing room. I was chatting to a few of the boys, and they were referencing what had been said to them, and the fact they had taken sustained commentary...slurs," Sheehan told Sky Sports.

"It was really disappointing. And I knew the moment I put it up on social media it would draw a reaction.

"I think the GAA will take it seriously, I think they will do their best to investigate it - but ultimately it will come down to 'they said, we said, she said...'

"It's very hard to prove when the referee hasn't heard it. To be fair to Thomas and his officials, they have enough to be doing without listening to players sledging each other. It's difficult to hear in the moment.

"I think the fact that I've highlighted it will make other people more careful about what they say.

"People might say, 'it's only a wind-up'. But in my dressing room, I have a number of players who are from mixed marriages. So we are a team that is all religions involved. It's probably the unique nature of Down hurling, particularly on the Ards Peninsula.

"When they make those comments, they might make them as throw-away comments. But they are hurtful to some of the players involved because of their family background.

"I don't think those players that utter those words think through the connotations of what they're saying.

"It isn't just throwaway comments. It does need highlighting. Hopefully highlighting this will help to stop it.

"I don't think we'll end up with six or seven people banned. And that wasn't my intention when I highlighted it. I'm not looking for anyone to be hung out to dry. What I'm trying to do is highlight the fact that this is ongoing. You're referring to fellow Gaels in a very derogatory manner. It needs to stop.

"This is going on. It's becoming more common. And it is a slur on our association.

"Sledging is something that's come into our games. It's a nasty thing. It needs to stop. And hopefully by highlighting this, it will play a part in that."

Carlow GAA released the following statement to Sky Sports in response to the allegations: "Carlow GAA are committed to upholding the principles of anti-sectarianism and anti-racism. All related reports/allegations are investigated and action taken as appropriate."