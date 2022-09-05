Ben O'Connor heads high-profile Cork U20 hurling management team

O'Connor was officially announced on Monday morning

Former All-Ireland winning captain Ben O'Connor is set to take over as the manager of the Cork U20 team.

Newtownshandrum man O'Connor has gathered significant experience on the sideline in recent years, coaching Midleton to the county title in 2021 and also working with Charleville during their ascent to the senior ranks.

He heads up a high-profile management team. Three-time All Star and former St Finbarr's senior manager Ronan Curran is involved, as is ex-Rebels goalkeeper Anthony Nash.

O'Connor helped Midleton triumph in 2021

The appointment is set for ratification next week.

"Cork County GAA Executive will propose the appointment of Ben O'Connor, (Newtownshandrum), as Cork U20 Hurling manager, for ratification at next week's County Committee meeting for September," read a statement.

"A two-year term will be proposed, with the following selectors in place: Ger O'Regan (St. Finbarr's), Ronan Curran (St. Finbarr's), Terence McCarthy (Midleton) and Anthony Nash (Kanturk).

"A winner of three All Ireland Senior Hurling medals, Ben also won four County titles and an All Ireland Senior Club title with Newtownshandrum as a player.

"In recent years, he coached Charleville and Midleton to Premier Intermediate and Premier Senior County titles, respectively."

Anthony Nash is moving into coaching

"We are delighted that Ben has come on board to oversee such an important age group," added Cork GAA chair Marc Sheehan. "No doubt, the development of our players is in safe hands."

The Lee-siders have enjoyed success at the grade in recent times. They won back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2020 and 2021, after reaching the final in the two previous years.