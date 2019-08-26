Derek McGrath linked with Laois minor role

McGrath brought Waterford to the All-Ireland final in 2017

Former Waterford boss Derek McGrath is being linked with a return to intercounty management with the Laois minors.

It is being widely reported that the ex-Déise supremo will take over the O'Moore County's minor side for 2020 - a group believed to be the most exciting crop of young hurlers in the Leinster county in years.

McGrath has been linked with several high profile jobs in recent weeks, but ruled himself out of a return to the Waterford senior role.

Two weeks ago, he was asked if a role with another county would interest him at some point down the line.

"It probably would, in terms of the whole project," he mused. "But it's about having the time to invest into something. You have to probably say to yourself a minimum of three years. Then family life dictates otherwise.

Derek McGrath stepped away from Waterford at the end of the 2018 season

"It would if the opportunity was right if there was some sort of connection with the team. Obviously you'd have to establish the connection. But if there was something there that was linking me with it, I don't know - 'This is an interesting project that would interest me here'. Or something. It would definitely interest me because if you're a hurling person, you're a hurling person. If you think you could make a difference to a place, ultimately that's what you'd go about."

Laois hurling is in an exciting place at present, after a remarkable 2019 campaign at senior level which saw them win the Joe McDonagh Cup and reach the All-Ireland quarter-final with a shock victory over Dublin.

