Dublin vs Kerry: Seven ties that defined their rivalry this decade

Michael Darragh Macauley in action against Tomás Ó Sé during the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final

Ahead of Dublin's bid for a historic fifth consecutive All-Ireland title, we look back at seven clashes which shaped their rivalry with Kerry this decade.

Dublin 1-12 Kerry 1-11 (2011 All-Ireland final)

The day the Dubs came of age

Sixteen years on from their last Sam Maguire triumph, many questioned if Pat Gilroy's side were up to the task, particularly after their 17-point defeat to the Kingdom in the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final.

However, the Sky Blues proved all their doubters wrong with a stunning final 10 minutes in the decider. Trailing by three points with 61 minutes on the clock, the Dubs turned it around emphatically. A Kevin McManamon goal flipped the tie on its head, and a last-minute Stephen Cluxton free ensured it was to be Dublin's day.

Cluxton's late free tipped the balance

Dublin 3-18 Kerry 3-11 (2013 All-Ireland semi-final)

Gavin's Blues prevail from fire fight

A contender for match of the decade. Two years on from that final defeat, Kerry gave Dublin an almighty challenge, in what was a last hurrah for several of their older guard.

A James O'Donoghue masterclass took the fight to the Dubs, as the Kingdom led 3-5 to 1-9 at the break. A shootout ensued in the second half, and it was Jim Gavin's charges who came out on top.

While late goals from Kevin McManamon and Eoghan O'Gara put some gloss on the scoreboard for the Dubs, it was far from a cake-walk, as they progressed to the decider.

The Dubs edged a classic

Dublin 0-12 Kerry 0-9 (2015 All-Ireland final)

Dubs down reigning champs

It was by no means a classic, as Dublin edged an arm-wrestle in tricky conditions.

With little to separate the sides coming into the contest, the reigning champs fell behind early on, as Brian Fenton pointed within seconds of throw-in. Indeed, the Raheny man put in an inspired performance, picking up the man of the match award in his first final.

The capital outfit broke into a half-time lead of 0-8 to 0-4, and didn't look back from there as they held out for victory, and took their first step of this 'drive for five'.

Alan Brogan celebrates the victory after what proved to be the final game of his intercounty career

Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14 (2016 All-Ireland semi-final)

Dublin quell Kerry rebellion

The two sides had shared the two previous All-Ireland titles between them, but reigning champions Dublin came into the tie as hot favourites to progress to another decider.

Kerry provided the Dubs with their greatest challenge of the summer up to that point, throwing everything at the Dubs to lead 2-8 to 0-9 at the break.

However, as we have seen so often from this Dublin team under Gavin, they turned things around after the break.

It took late points from Eoghan O'Gara and Diarmuid Connolly to secure the victory, as they reached the final where they would face Mayo.

McManamon once again made a late impact to break Kerry hearts

Kerry 0-13 Dublin 0-13 (2017 National League)

Stalemate amidst March madness

From the shadow-boxing of the league emerged a dogfight, as the old rivals met on a wintry night in Tralee. In front of a packed house, Kerry looked set to deliver an upset victory, but late points from Dean Rock and Paul Mannion ensured the spoils would be shared.

It was an absorbing contest as the two sides jostled for supremacy, with Rock and Paul Geaney leading the charge for their sides.

Ultimately, it ended in a draw as Dublin's unbeaten run continued.

The Kingdom asked serious questions of the reigning National League and All-Ireland champions

Kerry 0-20 Dublin 1-16 (2017 National League final)

The streak ends

Coming into the National League final, Dublin had played 36 games without a loss. Heavily tipped to continue the run, the Dubs ran into a resolute Kerry side, eager to be the ones to bring down the curtains on such unprecedented dominance.

In a feisty affair, Kerry took on the reigning champions in every facet of the game, with Tadhg Morley, David Moran and Paul Geaney leading the charge.

A 61st-minute Kevin McManamon goal brought up bad memories for the Munster county, but a late Bryan Sheehan long-range free ensured it would be their day as they triumphed by the narrowest of margins.

The Dubs suffered a rare defeat

Kerry 1-18 Dublin 2-14 (2019 National League)

A new hope in the Kingdom?

Earlier this year, Kerry made a flying start to the National League with wins over Tyrone and Cavan. Peter Keane's first few games at the helm saw him introduce a host of young talent. As had been suspected, Kerry were on the up.

While Dublin had a slow start to their campaign with a loss away to Cavan, they set the record straight with a comprehensive Croke Park win over Galway. Heading to Tralee on a February Saturday night, the Dubs were gunning to lay down a marker.

An enthralling contest ensued, as Kerry looked for aerial dominance. It worked a treat for Stephen O'Brien's goal, and it paved the way for the Munster side to lead down the home straight. However, when the Dubs came roaring back, it looked like they would snatch a result after equalising in stoppage time. Nonetheless, Peter Crowley popped up with a late fisted point to seal the victory, on what was an electric evening in Austin Stack Park.

Seán O'Shea put in a remarkable performance

