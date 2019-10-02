Munster SHC 2020 fixtures: Limerick to open campaign away to Cork

Reigning champions Limerick will face Cork in their opening match

The fixtures for the 2020 Munster Senior Hurling Championship have been set.

Reigning Munster champions Limerick face a blockbuster opener away to Cork.

Meanwhile, Liam Cahill's first championship game in charge of Waterford will be against his native Tipperary, as the competition starts with a bang. The Ballingarry man was appointed as Déise boss this week, and he could barely have imagined a bigger start as the Premier come to Walsh Park.

Clare, who have a bye on the opening weekend, begin with a tricky opening assignment away to the All-Ireland champions.

Each year, home advantage is swapped between the pairings, which ensures no side can play the same team away, two years in succession.

Limerick defeated Tipperary in the 2019 final, after Liam Sheedy's side topped the round-robin with four wins from four.

Old rivals Tipp and Cork will face off in the final round at Semple Stadium

Munster SHC 2020 fixtures

Round 1: Cork v Limerick, Waterford v Tipperary.

Round 2: Limerick v Waterford, Tipperary v Clare.

Round 3: Clare v Limerick, Waterford v Cork.

Round 4: Cork v Clare, Limerick v Tipperary.

Round 5: Clare v Waterford, Tipperary v Cork.