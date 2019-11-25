Colm Callanan announces intercounty retirement and joins Galway backroom team

Colm Callanan has called time on his intercounty career

2017 All-Ireland winner Colm Callanan has announced his intercounty retirement after 13 seasons with Galway.

The Kinvara goalkeeper was a key figure between the sticks for the Tribesmen two years ago, when they ended a 29-year wait for All-Ireland glory.

Since making his senior intercounty debut in 2007, he enjoyed a glittered career which also included an All-Star award in 2015. Although James Skehill started during the 2018 campaign, Callanan won back the number one jersey for what proved to be his final season in 2019.

"After 13 years wearing the maroon and white jersey, and after careful consideration, I have made the decision to step away from the Galway senior hurling panel," he said in a lengthy statement on Monday morning.

"It's a massive privilege to play for your county and I feel honoured and proud that I got to play for Galway for as long as I did. I was lucky enough to win everything on offer at least once.

"I'm content that I gave everything I had to the Galway jersey for 13 years. I've loved every minute of my journey and to have played in front of its dedicated and passionate supporters has allowed me to make memories that I will cherish forever."

Callanan helped Galway edge Waterford in the 2017 All-Ireland final

And although he will no longer be togging out in the jersey, he will still have a role to play with the westerners going forward. New manager Shane O'Neill has welcomed the shot-stopper into his backroom team as a coach.

"I'd also like to thank Shane O'Neill for his understanding and support of my decision," added Callanan. "I'm also delighted that the transition will be made easier after accepting a coaching role in Shane's new backroom team.

"Let the next chapter begin! Up Galway!"