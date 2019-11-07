Shane O'Neill confirmed as new Galway hurling manager

Shane O'Neill has been handed a two-year term

Galway have appointed former Na Piarsaigh boss Shane O'Neill as manager of their senior hurlers.

It was a long, drawn-out process since the departure of Micheál Donoghue on August 21, but the Tribesmen have eventually found their man.

@Galway_GAA are delighted to announce the appointment of Shane O’Neill as Manager of the Galway Senior Hurling team for 2020 & 2021. The management team is being finalised.

On behalf of all associated with Galway GAA, we would like to wish Shane and all involved every success. pic.twitter.com/BJjPt5einL — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) November 8, 2019

Limerick native O'Neill becomes the first outside manager to take charge of the westerners since Ger Loughnane.

O'Neill led the Limerick city club to All-Ireland honours in 2016, and guided them back to the final two years later. He stepped aside following the club's 2018 final loss to Cuala after an epic replay.

O'Neill enjoyed huge success in his time with Na Piarsaigh

The Tribesmen were the last remaining top-tier hurling county to not have a manager in place for 2020. In total, there will be four new bosses in the Liam MacCarthy Cup next season; Liam Cahill in Waterford, Brian Lohan in Clare, Kieran Kingston in Cork and O'Neill in Galway.

O'Neill will be eager to bring the best out of the Tribesmen in the coming seasons. After winning the 2017 All-Ireland Championship, they returned to the final the following season, but suffered a shock early exit this year. Nonetheless, there is a belief in the county that this group has more to offer, as they chase further silverware.