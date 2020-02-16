National Hurling League: Wexford edge Kilkenny, Clare and Cork win

Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates at full-time

A round-up of Sunday's National Hurling League action, which saw Wexford, Clare and Cork pick up wins.

Division 1

Wexford have continued their impressive form against Kilkenny under Davy Fitzgerald, with a hard-fought 1-16 to 1-14 win at home to the Cats.

It was a game of two halves, courtesy of the gale-force wind blowing in the southeast. The Yellowbellies built a seven-point lead at the break, but this was quickly eradicated by the Noresiders, with Billy Ryan scoring an early second-half goal for Kilkenny.

However, Brian Cody's charges couldn't kick on, and Wexford held out for a valuable victory. Paul Morris and Conor McDonald led the charge for the Leinster champions, scoring 0-7 and 1-1 respectively.

The Model County made home advantage count

Meanwhile, Clare dug deep for a deserved 0-17 to 0-9 win over Laois in Cusack Park. The elements played a similarly significant role in Ennis, but the O'Moore County were unable to use the wind to their advantage.

Tony Kelly put on a masterclass for Brian Lohan's side with a man-of-the-match display. The Ballyea man bagged a string of impressive scores, while second-half substitute Aron Shanagher chipped in with three points to help the Banner maintain their perfect start.

There was heavy rain throughout the game

Meanwhile, Cork made it two wins in succession with a 3-12 to 1-14 victory over Westmeath in Mullingar.

The Rebels hold off Shane O'Brien's side, but it's much-improved from the Leinster county who lost to the same opposition 1-40 to 0-20 last summer.

Division 1, Group A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Waterford 2 2 0 0 10 4 Limerick 2 2 0 0 10 4 Cork 3 2 0 1 5 4 Galway 2 1 0 1 9 2 Tipperary 2 0 0 2 -4 0 Westmeath 3 0 0 3 -30 0

Division 1, Group B table Team P W D L +/- Pts Clare 3 3 0 0 27 6 Kilkenny 3 2 0 1 31 4 Wexford 3 2 0 1 10 4 Dublin 3 2 0 1 6 4 Laois 3 0 0 3 -26 0 Carlow 3 0 0 3 -48 0

Division 2A

With the meeting of Offaly and Antrim postponed, Mayo vs Wicklow was the only game played in Division 2A. It was the Garden County that edged the contest, winning 1-16 to 1-13.

Division 2A table Team P W D L +/- Pts Kerry 3 3 0 0 25 6 Antrim 2 2 0 0 33 4 Offaly 2 1 0 1 -1 2 Meath 3 1 0 2 -3 2 Wicklow 3 1 0 2 -10 2 Mayo 3 0 0 3 -44 0

Further down the divisions, Roscommon overcame London, 0-13 to 0-10.

Donegal beat Louth, 2-9 to 1-10, and Tyrone were too strong for Monaghan, triumphing on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-7.

Meanwhile, Longford and Armagh couldn't be separated, drawing 0-9 apiece.