Ladies European Tour: Alexandra Forsterling holds off Charley Hull to win Aramco Team Series in Tampa

Alexandra Försterling pulled clear of favourite Charley Hull to register a third Ladies European Tour title with a three-shot win at the Aramco Team Series event in Tampa.

Försterling started the day joint-second at Feather Sound Country Club but pulled clear of a star-studded leaderboard after mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to post a final-round 67.

The German followed a birdie at the second with back-to-back gains from the sixth, then cancelled out a dropped shot at the eighth with three birdies in a five-hole stretch from the 12th to move to 12 under.

Försterling then made pars over her final two holes and ended the week ahead of playing partner Hull, who posted a one-under 71 to end the week in second ahead of compatriot Bronte Law.

"I feel overwhelmed," Försterling said. "I don't know what to say! It's an amazing feeling, I was definitely nervous like you always are in a final round, but I just tried to learn from the last times when I won and just play my game, adjust to the wind and have fun.

Image: Alexandra Försterling claimed a three-shot victory at the Aramco Team Series event in Florida

"I really tried to stay patient and really have fun and just stay in the moment and not think ahead and not think about the past. That's what I try every single round."

Försterling's win moves her into the second automatic spot for the European Team at the 2024 Solheim Cup, ahead of the contest taking place in September, while Hull's runner-up finish is her second in as many events.

Image: Charley Hull had gone into the final day with a one-shot lead

"It was good, I played pretty solid," said Hull. "It wasn't the result that I wanted with another second-place finish! It was one of those weeks, but I feel good. It was very tricky with the wind, I hit some good shots in and they just bounced off but I played pretty solid today."

Law claimed third ahead of Spanish duo Ana Peláez Trivino and Carlota Ciganda, who shared fourth spot, while a final-round 72 left American star Lexi Thompson in 11th place on five under.

What's next?

The Ladies European Tour heads to Australia next, with the NSW Women's Open taking place from March 29-31.