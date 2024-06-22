 Skip to content

Travelers Championship: Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre in contention as Tom Kim continues lead

Tom Kim added a 65 to his opening 62 to reach 13-under-par at the half-way stage while Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre both posted rounds of 62; Watch the Travelers Championship throughout the week, live on Sky Sports

Saturday 22 June 2024 11:30, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights from the second round of the Travelers Championship

Shane Lowry and Robert MacIntyre weathered the elements to stay in contention with leader Tom Kim in the Travelers Championship.

Kim, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Friday, built on a first-round 62 with a five-under-par 65 to finish 13-under through two rounds.

He was faultless with five birdies in the round and was pleased that the work he has been putting in was beginning to pay off.

"I'm playing really well and I know kind of what I'm doing on the golf course, so just really executing my game plan, that's just kind of how I'm doing it, and the score is the score," Kim said.

Shane Lowry, of Ireland, watches his tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Image: Shane Lowry had six birdies on day two

Lowry had six birdies and an eagle and narrowly missed a birdie on the 18th, finishing four back from Kim.

Trending

His approach on the par-five 13th saw him roll in a long birdie putting him eight-under for the day but the Irishman ended up settling for three pars as the horn sounded to stop play.

ANCASTER, ON - JUNE 02: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland celebrates his first PGA Tour after winning the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament at Hamilton Golf & Country Club on June 02, 2024 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: Robert MacIntyre remains in contention

MacIntyre, who won the RBC Canadian Open earlier this month, had four birdies on each nine including the last two holes, to finish five back.

Also See:

Kim leads a swathe of Americans with fellow birthday boy Scottie Scheffler leading the charge after a frustrating outing at the US Open.

Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the crowd on the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Image: Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the crowd

Scheffler, who sits alongside compatriots Collin Morikawa and Akshay Bhatia, had to wait out the completion of his round thanks to a three-hour thunderstorm, with lightning in the area.

"I found a little stuff in my swing and feel like I'm seeing the breaks a lot better on these greens. Definitely feeling some good momentum from the last two days, Scheffler said.

Akshay Bhatia watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Texas Open golf tournament, Thursday, April 4, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Image: Akshay Bhatia watches his tee shot on the fourth hole

Bhatia is just five months younger than Kim, and is also in contention, having won the Valero Texas Open in April. He was briefly 12-under for the tournament, before a closing bogey.

"I'm playing great," Bhatia said.

"I feel like I've been working really hard on my technique especially this week, and I feel like my coach and I have found a feel that works, so we're just kind of trying to build on that and focus on that as much as I can."

Golf Now logo.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

location

Enter Course, City, or Postal Code

Around Sky

Other Sports

Stream the Spanish GP, the T20 World Cup and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports