Canadian Open: Matteo Manassero and Ryan Fox share lead after third round with Shane Lowry and Danny Willett four shots back

Italy's Matteo Manassero and New Zealand's Ryan Fox share a one-shot lead going into the final round of the RBC Canadian Open with Ireland's Shane Lowry slipping down the leaderboard on day three.

Manassero, who has never won the PGA Tour, and Fox both carded seven birdies and one bogey to record six-under-par rounds of 64 to lead the final PGA Tour event before the US Open.

Manassero's only blemish came when he three-putted on the 17th, but he immediately responded with a birdie on the final hole to move back to the top of the leaderboard.

Fox, whose lone PGA Tour victory was in last month's Myrtle Beach Classic, made five birdies on the front nine as he soared into contention.

Americans Matt McCarty (64) and Lee Hodges (63) ended the day in share of third place with Taiwan's Kevin Yu (63) going into Sunday's final round.

Andrew Putnam (68) rolled in a birdie putt on the last hole to join Jack Knapp (66) and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes (64) two strokes back.

Lowry (68) is four shots back in a share of 16th place, with a group of players that includes England's Danny Willett (67), after three birdies and a bogey.

Image: Shane Lowry tees off on the fifth hole during the third round of the Canadian Open

Halfway leader Cameron Champ struggled on day three as he failed to card a single birdie and his one-over-par 71 leaves him three shots behind the leaders in a share of ninth place.

Champ was the eighth alternate to even gain a spot in the tournament field and needed to save par from the rough on the 18th hole to stick with the group at 11 under.

Several other contenders at the halfway mark tumbled down the leaderboard too. Canada's Richard Lee (70) and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen (71) and were knocked from their top-three spots and now are tied for 25th and 29th, respectively.

It was a day for low scoring with only 11 golfers recording over-par scores.

Where was Rory McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy was one of the pre-tournament favourites at the Canadian Open, but didn't even make it to the weekend after shooting a dismal second-round 78 on Friday.

The Masters champion carded a quadruple bogey, a double and four other bogeys in an eight-over-par round that saw him miss the cut in his final event before next week's US Open.

McIlroy admitted he will now focus on practice before heading to Oakmont for the US Open, which starts on June 12, live on Sky Sports.

"There's still learnings that you have to take," he said. "Even though the last two days didn't go the way I wanted them to, there's still things that I can take from it.

"I'm going to have to do a lot of practice and a lot of work over the weekend at home, and try to at least have a better idea of where my game is going into next week."

Who will win the RBC Canadian Open?