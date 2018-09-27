Sky Sports and European Tour extend partnership until 2022

Sky Sports and the European Tour have extended their partnership until at least the end of 2022.

The agreement ensures that Sky Sports remains the home of European Tour golf for another four years, including the next two Ryder Cups from Wisconsin and Rome.

The new deal will see the biggest and best events from the European Tour broadcast exclusively live across Sky Sports' platforms, including:

Live coverage of the next two Ryder Cups : at Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin in 2020 and at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome in 2022. The 2018 Ryder Cup from Le Golf National, Paris, will be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Ryder Cup as part of the current agreement.

: at Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin in 2020 and at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome in 2022. The 2018 Ryder Cup from Le Golf National, Paris, will be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports Ryder Cup as part of the current agreement. A minimum of 35 Race to Dubai events from the European Tour, with a minimum of five UK and Irish events , including the BMW PGA Championship the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

from the European Tour, with a minimum of , including the BMW PGA Championship the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Exclusive live coverage of every World Golf Championship event, including the Mexico Championship, Dell Technologies Match Play, the Bridgestone Invitational and the HSBC Champions tournament.

Barney Francis, Sky Sports managing director, said: "At the beginning of what we believe will be another incredible Ryder Cup weekend, we're delighted to be able to extend our long-standing partnership with the European Tour, taking it into its 30th year.

The Race to Dubai will stay on Sky Sports for four years

"The European Tour is a hugely important part of our golf coverage - it's a mainstay of our dedicated channel Sky Sports Golf, and it's something we know our customers really value. And hopefully we can begin the new deal with Europe in possession of the Ryder Cup trophy."

European Tour chief executive, Keith Pelley, added: "The European Tour is delighted to extend our partnership with Sky Sports into its 30th year.

"The European Tour has gone through a period of significant growth and transformation in that time, and our relationship with Sky Sports has been hugely important in terms of the content and experience we are able to provide to the fans of our wonderful sport.

"It's important to us that our partners share our vision for the future of the European Tour and we are excited to continue to move forward with the support of Sky Sports as our key broadcast partner over the next four years."

In 2018, Sky Sports Golf included coverage of the sport's biggest events including The Open, The Masters, US Open, Ryder Cup, all five women's Majors and every tournament from The European and PGA Tours.

Award-winning analysis is provided by some of the biggest names in golf, including former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, Butch Harmon and Nick Dougherty.

Sky Sports customers can also enjoy a range of golf programming across both linear and digital platforms including, masterclass sessions with former European Tour winners, behind the scenes access ahead of the world's biggest events, documentaries and much more.