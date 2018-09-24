Tiger Woods' Tour Championship victory was 'wonderful to see', says Tony Jacklin

0:26 The world of golf was delighted to see Tiger Woods win his first title for five years at the Tour Championship on Sunday, says Tony Jacklin The world of golf was delighted to see Tiger Woods win his first title for five years at the Tour Championship on Sunday, says Tony Jacklin

Tiger Woods' first PGA Tour victory in five years at the Tour Championship on Sunday was "wonderful to see", says Tony Jacklin.

Woods last won a title in August 2013 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, before finally lifting his 80th PGA Tour trophy with a two-stroke advantage over Billy Horschel in Atlanta at the weekend.

The 42-year-old's return to form comes at the perfect time for the US Ryder Cup side, with the tournament beginning in Paris on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

Tony Jacklin captained Europe in four Ryder Cups, winning two and drawing one

Jacklin, who played in seven Ryder Cups and was a captain at another four, will, of course, be backing Europe during the competition.

However, he admits he was delighted to see Woods end his drought, saying: "He was in command all the way through. He played the best golf, the steadiest golf. He was never really in danger.

Tiger win 'spectacular for golf'

Crazy scenes for Tiger win

Live Ryder Cup - On The Range Live on

"It was wonderful to see and clearly the galleries loved it and the world of golf loved it.

"It just goes to show what he meant to the game. That outpouring of emotion when it happened was wonderful."

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.