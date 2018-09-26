Ryder Cup: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm in same practice group again

0:36 Rory McIlroy says he has been impressed by European team-mate Jon Rahm's desire to succeed on his Ryder Cup debut. Rory McIlroy says he has been impressed by European team-mate Jon Rahm's desire to succeed on his Ryder Cup debut.

Thomas Bjorn has chosen to play Rory McIlroy in the same practice group as Jon Rahm for the second day in a row ahead of the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy, who partnered rookie Thorbjorn Olesen during Tuesday's 18 holes at Le Golf National, has been sent out with Rahm, Sergio Garcia and new FedExCup champion Justin Rose on Wednesday morning.

Woods had played alongside Bryson DeChambeau on Tuesday

Olesen is in the same group as Paul Casey once again and goes out in the first group of the morning, with fellow debutant Tyrrell Hatton and Ryder Cup veteran Henrik Stenson completing the fourball.

Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood are also in the same group for the second consecutive practice round, with Alex Noren taking the spot that Hatton had on Tuesday.

0:42 Jon Rahm is feeling positive about playing alongside Rory McIlroy, who he says is as Jon Rahm is feeling positive about playing alongside Rory McIlroy, who he says is as

The Europeans went out in 15-minute intervals from 10am local time (9am GMT) from the first hole to play the front nine only, with the Americans starting 15 minutes later and only playing the back nine.

Tiger Woods is out in the opening American group and goes off at the tenth hole with Masters champion Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Ryder Cup stalwart Phil Mickelson plays with Bryson DeChambeau, with Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson out together once again to complete that fourball.

USA captain Jim Furyk has put three-time major champion Brooks Koepka and debutant Tony Finau in the same group again, with world No 1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler also going out in the final practice group.

Watch the Ryder Cup On The Range show live from 2pm on Sky Sports' dedicated Ryder Cup channel. Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.