Ryder Cup: Ian Poulter enjoying being a 'marked man' for Team USA

Ian Poulter is relishing the prospect of being the No 1 target for Team USA to beat as he looks forward to making his return to Ryder Cup action.

Poulter's past exploits in the competition are etched into Ryder Cup folklore, most notably at Medinah in 2012 when he birdied the final five holes of the day two fourballs to earn a priceless point which ignited Europe's famous comeback.

The veteran has a superb overall record in the contest in his five appearances, winning 12 of his 18 matches since his debut in 2004, and that has made him the player that most of the American team want to beat most.

Ian Poulter is happy to be the man who Americans want to beat most

"I take that as a huge compliment," said Poulter at his pre-tournament press conference. "I think, more than anything else. It's a daunting position to be in to know that everyone really wants to take you down, but quite frankly, I want to take them down just as much.

"That's why this week is so special. You can be friends week in, week out and be good friends week in, week out, but when it comes to The Ryder Cup, there's something extra special there, and it means so much to want to win and have to win."

Poulter also hinted that he would welcome being paired with his long-time close friend Justin Rose this week, although he would be just as happy to partner one of the five rookies in the European team.

"I've played a bit with Justin through the years and been pretty successful," he added. "I've had a role where I played with Stephen Gallacher at Gleneagles, and obviously Stephen is a different type of character, a lot quieter.

Poulter hinted that he would enjoy being paired with Justin Rose

"So it's going to be interesting this week who I'm going to be paired with. Is it going to be with an experienced player, or is it going to be with one of the rookies?

"There is a big difference between the two. You know, whoever I'm partnered with needs to be comfortable with how I am on the golf course, and I need to be comfortable with them."