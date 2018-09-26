Which Ryder Cup star are you? Answer five questions to find out
Last Updated: 26/09/18 12:35pm
There will be 24 players in action in the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National this week, but which of them are you most like?
Are you like Team Europe's talisman Ian Poulter or Swedish rookie Alex Noren? Do you have a touch of the Rory McIlroy's or the new FedEx Cup champion, with his multi-millions, Justin Rose?
Or maybe you are more like one of the United States team - Tiger Woods, who goes into the Ryder Cup on the back of his memorable victory at the Tour Championship on Sunday, or his fellow veteran Phil Mickelson.
And then there are the young Americans, such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.
Take our fun quiz - which factors in your age, your favourite music genre, your type of character, your favourite colour and the major you would most like to win - to discover the Ryder Cup star you are most like...
