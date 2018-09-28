Paul McGinley reflects on Europe's Ryder Cup opening day comeback

Ian Poulter played foursomes alongside Rory McIlroy and claimed victory over Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson

Paul McGinley reviews the opening day of the Ryder Cup and discusses Europe's comeback at Le Golf National.

What I saw this afternoon was players that are the best in the world, according to the world rankings, who did not really seem up for playing in a Ryder Cup match and weren't competitive.

Europe took advantage of that. The big American players were so bad, every team was at least three over par and it was unbelievable to see a team capitulate the way they did.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler were beaten 3&2 in the morning fourballs

For me, that was a deflated team. They're playing away from home, at a style of golf course that they're not really used to, in windy conditions and with a very vociferous crowd against them.

They are not enjoying, not embracing the challenge that's ahead of them and I think it's like a disease that has spread through them all. They need to change and change very quickly to embrace this situation.

Team USA are really uncomfortable on this golf course, really uncomfortable in the wind and now they've got a serious problem. They're facing a buoyant European time and they're not happy with their big players not playing well.

Of course we were good and Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren in particular came out very strong in the afternoon, but the capitulation of the Americans is what's making me buoyant.

Alex Noren and Sergio Garcia won their foursomes match 5&4

It's an easy time to get giddy and an easy to get a bit excited with yourself. The Americans are going to react to this, there's no doubt about that, and they will come at us again tomorrow morning.

We've got a great chance now, with a two-point lead, to go out and try and win that session tomorrow. We're in a prime position, we really are, and I can't believe how quickly it has turned around.

Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari won both matches together on Friday

They need to start embracing and enjoying that challenge if they're going to compete and win this Ryder Cup, because at the minute they're behind the eight-ball.

Get the dedicated Sky Sports Golf channel to watch every minute of the Ryder Cup. Find out more.