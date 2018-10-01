Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood share their love after Ryder Cup victory

0:45 Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood dazzled on and off the course! Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood dazzled on and off the course!

Francesco Molinari has declared his love for Tommy Fleetwood.

It's the bromance that's been brewing throughout the Ryder Cup and the pair revealed their feelings for each other after helping Europe lift the famous trophy.

On the course, Molinari has been a sensation at Le Golf National with five points from five matches - the last of those sealing the team's victory by conquering Phil Mickelson - and four of the Italian's points came with Fleetwood at his side.

Sitting a few feet away from each other in front of the world's media on Sunday evening, Molinari looked at his partner and said: "I love him."

Fleetwood played a little hard to get but the Open champion was having none of it and blew kisses.

The bromance theme continued with this hilarious Tweet posted on Europe's Ryder Cup team page.

Rory McIlroy revealed there has been a "love-in" within the whole European team thanks to their WhatsApp group chats.

Click on the video above to see just how much love there is with 'Moliwood'