Thomas Bjorn to get Ryder Cup tattoo after Europe win

Europe's Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn has agreed to get their winning score tattooed on his body, calling it his "worst decision of the week".

Speaking after their 17.5-10.5 win over the USA in Paris on Sunday, Ian Poulter revealed the Europeans had been playing with extra motivation after Bjorn made the promise to get a permanent reminder of the result, if they finished victorious.

The Dane appeared embarrassed and regretful by the prospect of the tattoo, and joked: "It is going to go on a part only Grace [Bjorn's partner] can see."

But Bjorn says he may send a picture of his new ink to the players as proof of his kept promise.

