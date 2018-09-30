Ryder Cup: How Francesco Molinari secured winning point for Europe

1:28 Here's a look at the moment when Europe regained the Ryder Cup. Here's a look at the moment when Europe regained the Ryder Cup.

Francesco Molinari completed a history-making week in style by securing the point to regain the Ryder Cup for Europe at Le Golf National.

The Italian became the first European player to win all five of his matches in the same event, with his point against Phil Mickelson enough to take Europe to 14.5 and ensure Thomas Bjorn's side the trophy.

Molinari had raced three ahead inside five holes, only to see Mickelson - without a win all week - cut the deficit to one with seven holes to play.

A Mickelson bogey at the 12th and a Molinari birdie at the 14th moved the gap back to three with three to play in France, leaving the American needing to win the last three holes to share the spoils.

With the Open champion already on the green at the par-three 16th, Mickelson sent his tee shot into the water and conceded the hole, securing Molinari a 4&2 win and a sixth consecutive home win for Europe.

