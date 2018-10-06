Brandt Snedeker leads by three at Safeway Open after round of 65

Brandt Snedeker leads by three at the Safeway Open

A round of 65 helped American Brandt Snedeker take a three-shot lead into the weekend at the Safeway Open.

The Nashville native climbed three places at Napa Valley going out in 32 and back in 33 to sit 13-under par.

His round followed Thursday's 66 and included eight birdies - one a 37-foot putt on the sixth - with the only blemish on the books a four on the par-three seventh.

"I played really solid golf all the way around," Snedeker said. "I only played two bad shots all day.

Snedeker shot a round of 65 on Friday

"My speed has been great for two days. These greens can get away from you if you're not paying attention."

The standout performance of the day came from American Ricky Barnes, who had 11 birdies in a clean round of 61 to move up 126 places and he is tied for eighth.

Overnight leader and tour debutant Sepp Straka fell four places after carding a 72 to sit on nine-under overall, along with Kevin Tway and Sungjae Im.

Ryan Moore, Phil Mickelson and Michael Thompson are all a shot ahead on 10-under, while Scot Martin Laird is the highest placed Brit on seven-under and tied for 14th after a round of 70.

Phil Mickelson is at 10-under par heading into the weekend

Mickelson admitted he was fatigued this week after he came into the tournament fresh off a disappointing appearance at the Ryder Cup where he failed to register a point as the Americans suffered a devastating defeat to Team Europe in France.

"It's a crazy game," he said. "My expectations were nil but I did a lot of good shots. I am surprised.

"Eventually some of my putts started to drop. I am putting too well not to make putts."

Fred Couples recorded his 500th cut made on the PGA Tour as a seven-under 65 saw the 59-year-old finish the second round in a tie for 24th at six under.

2016 Masters champion Danny Willett, Scotland's Russell Knox and 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner all missed the cut.