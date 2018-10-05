Phil Mickelson finds form at Safeway Open
He shot six straight birdies to end seven-under-par, two shots behind leader Sepp Straka
Last Updated: 05/10/18 5:16pm
Phil Mickelson says he is surprised by his good performance at the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open.
Coming off a winless performance at the Ryder Cup, which the United States lost 17 1/2 to 10 1/2 to Europe, Mickelson put his poor form behind him to deliver a more assured 18 holes at Silverado Resort Course in Napa, California.
The American hit six straight birdies and shot a seven-under-par 65 in the first round to move within two shots of leader Sepp Straka.
"I certainly didn't expect this. I expected to be going home after (Friday)," Mickelson told reporters.
"I'm not playing well, I'm not at my best. Today I had a couple things click and I got in a nice little rhythm."
Mickelson hit 14 of 18 greens and needed only 25 putts on the day. The five-time major champion is one of only two players in the field who are ranked in the top 25 along with Patrick Cantlay, who finished his day at three-under.
Mickelson also told reporters that he was unhappy with the state of the course in Paris.
"I'm not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore", said Mickelson. "It's a waste of my time.
"I'm going to play courses that are playable, and I can play aggressive, attacking, make lots of birdies type of golf I like to play."