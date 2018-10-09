Justin Rose says American players are 'throwing each other under the bus' after Ryder Cup defeat

2:04 Justin Rose says it is 'a shame' to see USA's post-Ryder Cup fallout following Europe's convincing win at Le Golf National Justin Rose says it is 'a shame' to see USA's post-Ryder Cup fallout following Europe's convincing win at Le Golf National

Justin Rose says it is a "shame" to see members of the American Ryder Cup team "throwing each other under the bus" following their defeat at Le Golf National.

USA team captain Jim Furyk confirmed on Tuesday there was an altercation between Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka on the Sunday evening, while Patrick Reed has openly criticised the decision to split up his previously successful partnership with Jordan Spieth.

Reed instead played with Tiger Woods at Le Golf National, going 0-2 in the fourballs, while Spieth teamed with Justin Thomas, the latter pairing going 3-1 together.

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson played together in Saturday's foursomes

And Rose is surprised by the fallout within the American camp having seen them up close over the week in France.

"It's a shame to see guys talking independently to the media and kind of throwing each other under the bus a little bit," he said.

Live British Masters: Hero Challenge Live on

"For me, the American team is quite a united front. They're a good bunch of guys, you've got Phil and Tiger who are the elder statesmen of the team and all the young guys really look up to them.

"I thought Patrick and Tiger were a great pairing. Tiger has a lot of respect for Patrick and obviously vice versa, and it was interesting to hear Jim come out and say that was a planned pairing. I thought Patrick would be a great fit for Tiger.

Patrick Reed was unhappy with the pairings for the American team

"For Patrick to feel like him and Jordan were a lock, I guess hearing Jim talk about Tiger's needs made perfect sense to think about Patrick and Tiger together.

"There was a lot that went on apparently on that Sunday night, but it's emotion. It's why we all love the Ryder Cup. We all maybe lose it a little bit because the emotion is so heightened. Emotions spill over."

Rose believes the Americans paid the price for fatigue having played a lot more in the weeks leading up to the match.

0:54 Justin Rose discusses the moment Ryder Cup opponent Brooks Koepka struck a supporter in the eye with a tee shot Justin Rose discusses the moment Ryder Cup opponent Brooks Koepka struck a supporter in the eye with a tee shot

Tiger Woods arrived in France on a high following his victory in the Tour Championship the week before, but lost all four of his matches in a miserable three days for the former world No 1.

"Tiger's respected the world over and the reception he got is fitting for his stature in the game.

"But he was tired. The whole American team was tired. I truly believe that was our greatest advantage. Our guys had played a lot less guess coming into the Ryder Cup than the American team had.

Tiger Woods lost all four of his matches at the Ryder Cup

"The FedEx Cup Playoffs are very gruelling. Myself, Francesco [Molinari], Tommy Fleetwood were involved, but half of our team had a lot fresher legs than the American boys.

"Ultimately, at the top end of sport, we're all very closely matched, but when you give a team a little bit of an advantage in mental freshness, it often is the difference maker."

Watch live coverage of the Hero Challenge at Canary Wharf on Tuesday from 6.30pm on Sky Sports Golf with tournament coverage of the Sky Sports British Masters beginning from Thursday at 9.30am.