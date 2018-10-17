Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Reviewing Eddie Pepperell's Masters win

This week's Sky Sports Golf Podcast is now available, and the crew look back on Eddie Pepperell's impressive win at Walton Heath while Joost Luiten rings in to discuss his return from injury.

Pepperell's two-shot victory in testing conditions at the Sky Sports British Masters was his second European Tour title of the season and lifted him to 33rd in the world rankings, virtually guaranteeing him a debut appearance at Augusta National next April.

Eddie Pepperell moved to 33rd in the world with his win at the Sky Sports British Masters

Is the charismatic Englishman a genuine contender in majors and World Golf Championship events in 2019? Jamie Weir and Golf Monthly's Neil Tappin give their opinions as well as their verdict on the Walton Heath layout last week.

There's a look ahead to this week's Andalucia Valderrama Masters, where defending champion Luiten returns to action for the first time since May having completed his recovery from wrist surgery, and the Dutchman joins us to discuss his frustrating spell on the sidelines.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

All this and much, much more on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, download and listen now.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via iTunes!