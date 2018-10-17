Laura Davies wins LPGA Senior Championship to claim her 87th worldwide tournament victory

Laura Davies cruised to a four-shot victory in the LPGA Senior Championship.

The 55-year-old Hall of Famer shot a final round of 70 to claim the 87th tournament win of her remarkable career.

She began the third and final round with a two-shot advantage and doubled that on the final day, as she finished on eight-under par at the French Lick Resort.

On a chilly and windy day in Indiana, Davies birdied the final hole to cap a clean sweep of the two senior major events of the year, having already won the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open in July at Chicago Golf Club.

Davies led all the way on The Pete Dye Course and second place was shared by Sweden's Helen Alfredsson (final round of 70) and Silvia Cavalleri of Italy (71).

Michele Redman was fourth at one under after a 73, while Brandie Burton, two strokes behind Davies after a second-round 66, shot 77 to finish fifth at one over.

Juli Inkster followed an 80 with a 73 to tie for 12th at six over.