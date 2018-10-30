Sky Sports Golf podcast: European Tour player James Morrison guests

European Tour player James Morrison is the special guest on another bumper edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast.

The two-time European Tour winner joins Jamie Spence and regular host Josh Antmann in the studio to discuss a number of golfing talking points and share some stories from his career.

Morrison reveals the unusual route he took to becoming a golf professional and describes his transition to playing university golf in America, before reflecting on his life on the European Tour.

Morrison's last win came at the 2015 Open de Espana

Ahead of Justin Rose defending his title this week at the Turkish Airlines Open, Morrison shares his experiences of working with Rose's coach Sean Foley as well as offering his predictions for the event.

The panel look back at a thrilling finish to the WGC-HSBC Champions and preview the other live golf on Sky Sports this week, as well as attempt tackle the latest Ponder the Pro and answer the best of your tweets.

