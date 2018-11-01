Justin Rose fires hole-out eagle during opening round in Turkey

0:49 Defending champion Justin Rose fired a stunning hole-out eagle during the opening round of the Turkish Airlines Open. Defending champion Justin Rose fired a stunning hole-out eagle during the opening round of the Turkish Airlines Open.

Justin Rose made the perfect start to his Turkish Airlines Open title defence with a hole-out eagle during his opening round in Antalya.

Rose, looking to secure back-to-back titles in an event for the first time in his career, started with three consecutive pars before producing a moment of brilliance at the par-four fourth.

The Englishman, who can return to world No 1 with a victory this week at Regnum Carya Golf Resort, just missed the right side of the fairway off the fourth tee and saw his ball finish in the semi-rough.

Rose is playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood in Turkey

Rose then took time to clear dirt from the grooves of his iron before firing the perfect approach with his second shot, watching it stop 10 feet from the pin and roll into the cup for an eagle-two.

Click on the video above to see Rose's super eagle!

Live European Tour Golf Live on

Watch the Turkish Airlines Open throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 9am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.