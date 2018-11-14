Francesco Molinari aims to close out 'dream season' with Race to Dubai win

2:29 Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood look ahead to the DP World Tour Championship and their hopes of winning the Race to Dubai Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood look ahead to the DP World Tour Championship and their hopes of winning the Race to Dubai

Francesco Molinari hopes to cap off a "dream season" by securing the Race to Dubai title at the DP World Tour Championship.

Molinari is in pole position to end the campaign as European No 1, leading Ryder Cup team-mate and nearest challenger Tommy Fleetwood by just over a million points.

A top-five finish at Jumeirah Golf Estates will see the Italian top the season-long standings, even if Fleetwood wins the event, with Molinari focused on finishing the year strongly.

Molinari and Fleetwood are the only two players who can still win the Race to Dubai

"It [winning the Race to Dubai] would mean a lot," Molinari said. "I think it doesn't matter how much you achieve in the game. Obviously you will still be wanting to achieve more, first of all.

"Second, it would mean a lot because it's a season, year race, which makes it a lot harder to win.

Molinari has posted 10 worldwide top-10s in 2018

"You can have the best week of your life and win one tournament, but to win a competition that lasts throughout the season, with the amount of talent there is right now on the European Tour, is something really hard to do but also still hard to figure out for me how I'm here in this position.

"Hopefully I'll be able to do the job this week and then sit down next week and start reflecting on the season and digest everything that's happened before, starting to prepare for next year."

Molinari made a steady start to the season before following victory at the BMW PGA Championship with a runner-up finish at the Italian Open a week later.

The Italian claimed a maiden major title at Carnoustie and added another top-10 at the PGA Championship, as well asmaking Ryder Cup history by winning all five of his matches in Europe's victory at Le Golf National.

"I would have never guessed that I would be here in this position if you told me in April or May this year, but it's been an incredible summer, topped by an unbelievable Ryder Cup," Molinari added.

"It's a dream season for me, and it's nice to be here in this position. Hopefully I'll be able to close it out. I know it's not going to be easy, and I'm not making any assumptions, but I'll do my best on the course to do the job."

