Amy Olson holds one-shot lead at CME Group Tour Championship

Amy Olson leads in Florida

Amy Olson grabbed the lead at the LPGA Tour’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, as Nasa Hataoka moved into pole position for the $1million season bonus.

Olson fired a career-low 63 at Tiburon Golf Club, birdieing four of her last five holes to grab a one-shot lead over Hataoka and Brittany Lincicome.

Lexi Thompson sits in fourth spot ahead of Carlota Ciganda after a seven-under 65, with 2016 champion Charley Hull six strokes off the pace.

Hull is chasing a first LPGA Tour win since 2016

"It's just fun to be playing well," Olson said. "It's always a good feeling. I had a lot like perfect numbers in today and rolled the ball really well. I was just seeing the line, reading the putts really well, and hitting it where I wanted."

Lincicome opened her round with five consecutive birdies and held a share of the lead until a final-hole bogey, while Hataoka closed her blemish-free start with back-to-back birdies.

Lexi Thompson is three off the lead

Hataoka jumped from fourth to first in the projected CME Globe bonus race season standings, as world No 1 and defending tournament champion Ariya Jutanugarn posted a two-under 70.

Bronte Law joins Hull in the group on three under, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff a further shot back and Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall eight off the lead.

