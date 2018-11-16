Rory McIlroy pleased with progress at DP World Tour Championship

2:16 Rory McIlroy reflects on improvements in his game after an encouraging start in Dubai. Rory McIlroy reflects on improvements in his game after an encouraging start in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy was pleased to see improvements in his game after moving up the leaderboard during the second round of the DP World Tour Championship.

The four-time major champion mixed seven birdies with two bogeys at Jumeriah Golf Estates to post a five-under 67 and get within three strokes of the halfway lead.

McIlroy put a new driver in his bag for the European Tour's season finale and has already noticed how his game has benefited after opening the tournament with a round of 69.

McIlroy played alongside Patrick Reed on Friday

"I mean, I have to be pleased," McIlroy told Sky Sports. "It's a massive improvement considering the golf I've played the last couple of weeks, so to shoot two scores in the 60s is great.

"I feel like today was even an improvement on yesterday. I missed a few putts that I felt just slid by the hole. I hit good putts that just didn't go in, and there's always something about playing with Patrick [Reed] that seems to bring the best out of him, and I seem to play pretty well, too.

"It was a good round of golf. The way I've driven the ball the last two days is a massive improvement compared to the way I've driven the ball over the past few months. Big strides in that department, and two more rounds to get a little bit more comfortable."

Beginning the day three strokes off the pace, McIlroy opened with back-to-back birdies and recovered from a three-putt bogey at the third to almost hole his tee shot at the par-three sixth.

McIlroy missed a number of birdie chances on Friday

McIlroy missed the green with his approach into the par-five seventh and failed to convert another birdie chance from 12 feet at the next, before closing the gap on the lead with successive gains around the turn.

The Northern Irishman could not get up and down to save par from just off the 13th green, but holed a 20-foot birdie putt at the next and made another from six feet at the 16th to get to eight under, three behind leader Matt Wallace.

McIlroy is without a win on the European Tour since 2016

"I just want to give myself another chance to win a golf tournament," McIlroy added. "I've given myself plenty of chances this year, I just haven't capitalised on those chances.

"I need to shoot another good round tomorrow to get myself right in contention on Sunday, and hopefully if I can do that, I can play some good golf and it would be nice to win for a third time out there."

