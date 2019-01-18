Abu Dhabi HSBC Champions: Tee times for final round at Abu Dhabi GC

Ian Poulter is in contention in Abu Dhabi

Tee-off times for the final round of the Abu Dhbai HSBC Championship at Abu Dhabi GC. Watch live on Sky Sports Golf.

(Gbr & Irl unless stated, all times GMT):

Starting at hole 1

0319 Zander Lombard (Rsa)

0324 Nino Bertasio (Ita), Kurt Kitayama (USA)

0333 Victor Perez (Fra), Thomas Detry (Bel)

0342 Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Aaron Rai

0351 Joachim B. Hansen (Den), Scott Hend (Aus)

0400 Richie Ramsay, Sam Horsfield

0409 Alexander Levy (Fra), Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra)

0418 James Morrison, Ross Fisher

0432 Andres Romero (Arg), Dean Burmester (Rsa)

0441 Renato Paratore (Ita), Nicolas Colsaerts (Bel)

0450 Tommy Fleetwood, Robert Macintyre

0459 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den), Lucas Herbert (Aus)

0508 Bradley Dredge, Martin Kaymer (Ger)

Martin Kaymer is a three-time winner in Abu Dhabi

0517 Callum Shinkwin, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa)

0526 Jorge Campillo (Esp), Dustin Johnson (USA)

0540 Alvaro Quiros (Esp), Matthew Southgate

0549 Raphael Jacquelin (Fra), Jason Scrivener (Aus)

0558 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Esp)

Bernd Wiesberger missed most of the 2018 season through injury

0607 Justin Walters (Rsa), Sam Brazel (Aus)

0616 Tom Lewis, Andy Sullivan

0625 Jack Singh Brar, Eddie Pepperell

0634 Branden Grace (Rsa), Matthias Schwab (Aut)

0648 Fabrizio Zanotti (Pry), Darren Fichardt (Rsa)

0657 David Lipsky (USA), Thomas Bjorn (Den)

0706 Gavin Green (Mal), Alexander Bjork (Swe)

0715 Matt Wallace, Adri Arnaus (Esp)

0724 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind)

0733 Grant Forrest, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa)

0742 David Horsey, Dominic Foos (Ger)

0756 Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten (Ned)

0805 Lee Westwood, Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

Lee Westwood won the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November

0814 Brooks Koepka (USA), Paul Waring

0823 Scott Jamieson, Soren Kjeldsen (Den)

0832 Maximilian Kieffer (Ger), Thomas Pieters (Bel)

1241 Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Ian Poulter

1250 Richard Sterne (Rsa), Shane Lowry

