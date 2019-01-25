Tiger Woods looking for low second round after opening 70 at Torrey Pines

1:03 Tiger Woods is aiming to go low on Friday after carding a battling two-under 70 in his first round of the year at the Farmers Insurance Open. Tiger Woods is aiming to go low on Friday after carding a battling two-under 70 in his first round of the year at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Tiger Woods admitted he needs to "shoot a low one" on Friday if he is to contend for an eighth Farmers Insurance Open title at Torrey Pines.

Woods was satisfied with his opening two-under 70 in his first competitive round of the year on the tougher South Course, but he goes into day two eight shots behind leader Jon Rahm after he blitzed the North Course for two eagles and seven birdies in a 62.

The North layout played almost three shots per round easier than the South on the first day, and Woods will look to take full advantage after mixing five birdies with three bogeys over his first 18 holes in his first official PGA Tour event since his memorable win at the Tour Championship in September.

Woods got off to an uncertain start when he bogeyed the second, but he got putts to drop from outside 10 feet for birdies at the par-five sixth and ninth holes to turn in 35, and he then tapped in for another following a sublime mid-iron to three feet at the 11th.

The 43-year-old atoned for another bogey at 12 with a 30-foot putt for birdie at the next and, although he blotted his card again at 16, he finished on a high when he holed a confident 15-foot putt for a closing four.

"Overall, shooting a couple under par on the South Course is not so bad, but now I'm forced to have to shoot a low one tomorrow over there on the North," Woods said afterwards.

"I could have shot something around 68, 67 today pretty easily. I hit a lot of good putts that were around the hole that just didn't go in.

"I thought I drove it pretty well even though I missed a few fairways, but my feel was a little off in my distances with my irons. That's just from not playing at a competitive speed in a while."

Rahm, meanwhile, ranked his round as one of his best in his fledgling PGA Tour career although he insisted he could not match the heights of his sensational final-round 65 which earned him his maiden victory at Torrey Pines two years ago.

"Taking superb advantage of the par-fives is where everything got together," said Rahm, who eagled his first hole and added another from 30 feet at the 17th. "I had a lot of momentum going on, especially starting the day with an eagle. "The North Course is where you can get some more birdie opportunities than the South."

"The one thing consistent in my game, especially in the last few tournaments, is my driving. I'm consistent off the tee, and my iron play has been a lot better. When I'm giving myself chances, whether I putt good or bad I'm never going to shoot too high."