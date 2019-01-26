Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed settle Ryder Cup row with a hug

1:30 Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed appear to have settled their Ryder Cup differences with a popular hug on the first tee at Torrey Pines Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed appear to have settled their Ryder Cup differences with a popular hug on the first tee at Torrey Pines

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed appear to have settled their Ryder Cup differences as they shared a warm embrace on the first tee at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The pair hit the headlines in the fallout from Team USA's heavy defeat at Le Golf National, where they were not paired together despite enjoying huge success as a pairing in the previous two Ryder Cup contests.

Spieth and Reed lost only one of their seven matches together in 2014 and 2016, winning four and halving the other two, but US captain Jim Furyk controversially split them up in Paris.

Spieth played four matches alongside close friend Justin Thomas, winning three of them, while Reed played only two fourballs sessions with Tiger Woods and were beaten in both by European stars Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

Reigning Masters champion Reed then hit out publicly at Spieth and said: "The issue is obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me", while he was also critical of Furyk for leaving him out of both foursomes sessions over the first two days.

Reed and Spieth were drawn in the same group for the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, and a large crowd gathered around the first tee eager to see how the pair would greet each other.

Reed had his back turned to Spieth as the latter shook hands with officials before making his way over to his playing partner, exchanging a fist bump with his caddie before prompting huge cheers with a touching man-hug - with both players all smiles.

