Sergio Garcia apologises for Saudi International disqualification

Sergio Garcia has apologised to his fans and competitors for being disqualified from the Saudi International for serious misconduct.

The 39-year-old became the first player on the European Tour to be disqualified under Rule 1.2a after he intentionally damaged several greens in anger over the course's conditions.

The Spaniard, who is set to return to the PGA Tour for his first event this season at the Genesis Open in Los Angeles, apologised to his fans in a statement on Instagram.

"Happy to be in my first PGA Tour event of the season and have my brother on the bag again this year," he said.

"I've obviously had some time to reflect, and want to again say I'm sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set, and it's not who I truly am.

"I am an emotional player and while I believe that's one of my biggest strengths, it's also one of my biggest flaws.

"I'm focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward. Thanks for all the support."