Patrick Cantlay close to hole-in-one albatross at WGC-Mexico

Patrick Cantlay went millimetres away from firing an unlikely hole-in-one albatross during the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

As Kevin Kisner rolled in from six feet to scramble a par on the driveable par-four 12th at Chapultepec Golf Club on Saturday, the American's attention was quickly drawn to another ball making its way towards the hole.

Big-hitting Cantlay, playing in the group behind, had attacked the green off the tee at the 395-yard hole and got far more out of his drive than even he could have hoped for.

Cantlay posted two birdies and an eagle in a three-hole stretch

While Cantlay's view was blocked by the trees, Kisner had the perfect vantage point as he watched the ball burn the edge of the cup before settling a couple of feet past the hole.

Cantlay then tapped in for an eagle-two to get to four under for his round and leapfrog himself inside the top 10 on the leaderboard.

