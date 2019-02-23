Golf News

Patrick Cantlay close to hole-in-one albatross at WGC-Mexico

Last Updated: 23/02/19 9:26pm
See how close Patrick Cantlay came to a hole-in-one at the par-four 12th during the third round in Mexico
Patrick Cantlay went millimetres away from firing an unlikely hole-in-one albatross during the third round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

As Kevin Kisner rolled in from six feet to scramble a par on the driveable par-four 12th at Chapultepec Golf Club on Saturday, the American's attention was quickly drawn to another ball making its way towards the hole.

Big-hitting Cantlay, playing in the group behind, had attacked the green off the tee at the 395-yard hole and got far more out of his drive than even he could have hoped for.

Cantlay posted two birdies and an eagle in a three-hole stretch
While Cantlay's view was blocked by the trees, Kisner had the perfect vantage point as he watched the ball burn the edge of the cup before settling a couple of feet past the hole.

Cantlay then tapped in for an eagle-two to get to four under for his round and leapfrog himself inside the top 10 on the leaderboard.

Click on the video above to see Cantlay go so close to a hole-in-one on a par-four!

Watch the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship on Sunday from 5pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

