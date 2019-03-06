Justin Rose says golf in 'adjustment period' after rules controversies

0:38 Justin Rose says he is focusing on winning tournaments, which will in turn lead to a return to the world No 1 ranking. Justin Rose says he is focusing on winning tournaments, which will in turn lead to a return to the world No 1 ranking.

Justin Rose believes golf is going through a "teething period" and feels the players will eventually get used to the new Rules of Golf.

Golf's governing bodies have come under scrutiny in recent weeks after several rules-related controversies on both the European Tour and the PGA Tour, with Justin Thomas among the players to speak out about the changes.

Adam Schenk breached the caddie-alignment regulations at the Honda Classic, receiving a two-shot penalty during the second round, as did Haotong Li earlier in the season on the final green at the Dubai Desert Classic.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to all PGA Tour players on Monday to explain the Tour's position on the new rules, with Rose admitting it has taken time for players to get used to some of the alterations.

"I think that sometimes there's always a sort of a teething period with any change and I don't know how you get around that," Rose told the media on Wednesday. "It's just about an adjustment period.

"I think all the guys are just so well ingrained into seeing it a certain way. If you think about why they have been made they make sense, but I just think the aesthetic of them is looking so strange to us.

"We're all creatures of habit and it's just going to take some time to get over them. I don't think too deeply into whether they're better or worse.

Rose is chasing a third win in seven worldwide starts

"It's obviously something we have got to get on with and obviously it's easy to get caught out, as there are some subtleties. No matter what the rules are you're always going to, there's always going to be that situation that comes up."

Rose hasn't featured on the PGA Tour since winning the Farmers Insurance Open in January and took a four-week break from competitive golf after missing the cut at the Saudi International.

The world No 2's appearance at Bay Hill is his first of three tournaments over the next four weeks, with Rose looking to find some pre-Masters form ahead of the opening major of the year.

"It [the Masters] is obviously on the mind for sure," Rose added. "It's about how do you kind of keep your game fresh and sharp and ultimate he will how do you peak there.

Justin Rose is the highest-ranked player in action at Bay Hill

"You want to play well every week and I think it's really important to try to be in contention once or twice heading into the Masters, to see if you feel like everything is where it needs to be."

