Justin Rose says Bay Hill struggles were a wake-up call ahead of Players Championship

Justin Rose says his disappointing performance at Bay Hill was a timely "wake-up call" ahead of his bid for his first Players Championship title.

The world No 2 suffered a miserable weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last week, carding 75 and 77 on Saturday and Sunday to tumble down the leaderboard and finish in a tie for 63rd in Orlando.

Speaking ahead of his 16th Players Championship appearance - where his best finish is a tie for fourth - Rose insisted he was largely happy with his game but that last week had focused his mind ahead of golf's 'fifth major'.

Justin Rose is looking to bounce back from his Bay Hill disappointment

"It was a tough weekend," he said. "I thought I was in a good position really after two rounds, and I was very aware of how Bay Hill plays, that it can get tough on the weekend.

"A good score on either Saturday or Sunday and you can run through the field and obviously that was the case on Saturday more than Sunday.

"For me, everything was a little off. I didn't read the greens well. I didn't putt it badly but just didn't read the greens well, didn't see the ball going in, which is not a good start.

"I've got a few things to work on, but that's not necessarily a bad thing."

Bay Hill marked Rose's first competitive action since the end of January and he was realistic in his assessment of his display.

"Four weeks off was always going to be not designed to play well necessarily at Bay Hill; it's designed to kick into effect in a few weeks' time, hopefully this week.

"But the first week out is always a slight, are you going to be rusty or are you going to be fresh, ready to go.

"So I think it was important. It was a week I just had to go through, I guess, and sometimes finishing 63rd is a wake-up call too.

"It just gives that little bit extra intensity coming into this week to make you realise that the game isn't easy and you've got to put in the work and make sure you tick all the boxes to prepare."

Rose also had an update on caddie Mark Fulcher, who underwent minor heart surgery in January and remains at home.

Mark Fulcher had minor heart surgery in January

"Fooch (Fulcher) I know is watching back at home, so take care Teddy Bear," he added.

"He texted me he's going to be watching the press conference, so I embarrassed him with that one.

"He's doing all right, I think. He's got the bit between his teeth. I think that he feels he's confident in his recovery, and I think the heart is in great shape. It's now just the remnants of the surgery itself.

"So he's motivated, he's working hard to get himself fit, he's rehabbing daily, and I think he has more of an aggressive timeline in mind than he did a month ago.

"I don't know what exactly what that is, but I'm sure he would love to be at Augusta, if given the opportunity."

