Maybank Championship: Marcus Fraser, Nacho Elvira share lead

2:28 Highlights from the opening round of the Maybank Championship at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Malaysia Highlights from the opening round of the Maybank Championship at Saujana Golf and Country Club in Malaysia

Marcus Fraser and Nacho Elvira hold a share of the lead after the opening round of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

Latest leaderboard Maybank Championship

Fraser - a former winner of the event - mixed eight birdies with a sole bogey to set the clubhouse target at Saujana Golf and Country Club, only for Elvira to match his opening-round 65.

Matthias Schwab, Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond and Angelo Que - who threatened a 59 round - all sit a shot off the pace, with Thomas Pieters in the group two back after a five-under 67.

Fraser played alongside Thomas Pieters on the opening day

Beginning on the back nine, Fraser birdied two of his opening four holes and cancelled out a blemish at the 14th with gains at the 15th and 18th to reach the turn in 33.

Fraser picked up shots at the first and fifth before following a 20-foot birdie at the seventh with another at the next, as Elvira made five birdies in a six-hole stretch around the turn to also get to seven under.

Elvira finished tied-second at the Qatar Masters

Que looked set to shoot a sub-60 round when he birdied nine of his opening 11 holes to move top of the leaderboard, only to post back-to-back double-bogeys from the 15th and birdie the last to end the day on six under.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington, making his first appearance of 2019 after recovering from a wrist injury, opened with a two-under 70.

Live European Tour Golf Live on

"I didn't hit it very well, especially off the tee I really struggled," Harrington said. "It was a really good score at the end of the day, even to come off the last couple (of holes) thinking I might have made one or two more putts."

Watch the Maybank Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Friday from 5.30am on Sky Sports Golf!