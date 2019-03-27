WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play: Who will finish as world No 1?

Five players are in the running to become world No 1 at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The battle at the top of golf’s world rankings continues this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, with five players in the hunt to become world No 1.

Dustin Johnson currently tops the standings ahead of his bid for a second World Golf Championship title of the year, having stormed to a five-shot win at the WGC-Mexico Championship last month.

Johnson holds a slender 0.36-point advantage over Justin Rose heading into this week's event, where Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas also have a chance of returning to the top spot.

Rory McIlroy beat Gary Woodland in the final in 2015

World No 3 Koepka started the year in pole position and can reclaim that berth with a win at Austin Country Club, providing he does not face Rose in the final or Johnson has not reached the last four.

McIlroy has not finished outside of the top six in any of his six starts in 2019 and arrives in Texas off the back of a win at The Players Championship, his 15th PGA Tour title, which saw him rise to fourth in the standings.

McIlroy claimed a one-shot victory over Jim Furyk at TPC Sawgrass

To reclaim the world No 1 spot for an eighth time and first since 2015, McIlroy will need to win this week and hope Johnson fails to reach the semi-finals and Rose finishes no better than fourth.

Thomas completes the quintet of world No 1 contenders, with last year's semi-finalist also requiring a victory and a number of variables occurring if he is to return to the top ranking he last held in June 2018.

The 25-year-old, who has already registered four top-10s in 2019, requires Johnson to be eliminated in the group stage and Rose not to get beyond the quarter-finals to become the fourth different world No 1 of the year.

