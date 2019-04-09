The Masters: Justin Thomas changing Augusta preparation in bid to improve record

Justin Thomas says he has put too much pressure on himself at previous Masters tournaments

Justin Thomas believes he has struggled at the Masters in the past because he has put too much pressure on himself to succeed.

The world No 5, who has failed to finish higher than a tie for 17th in three appearances at Augusta, has been given a high-profile group for his opening two rounds this year after being paired with Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson.

Thomas says he has adopted a more relaxed approach in his preparation this year in a bid to improve his record in Georgia.

"I've had a hard time at this event because I love this golf course so much and I feel like it fits my game so well," he said.

"I've always prepared so hard and well for it; that when I get here, I really feel like I should have a great chance to win and I think that gets in my own way sometimes.

Thomas spent time with his parents on holiday ahead of the tournament

"This year I took a little different approach in terms of not wearing myself out at home.

"I just went on a little vacation with my parents down in the Bahamas to get my mind in a good place and my dad and I would just go play golf like we did when I was eight, nine years old, just having fun, go fishing, hang by the pool, do whatever just to try to get relaxed.

"I was still playing golf but not sitting at home beating balls five, six hours a day, putting three hours a day. When I got here, I was trying to maintain a very, very high level of playing for seven straight days."

Thomas suggests he has paid Augusta too much respect in the past and that he needs to be braver with his shot selection if he is to wear the Green Jacket on Sunday evening.

The world No 5 says he has shown too much respect to the course at Augusta

"I would say I have very, very highly underperformed, versus what I feel like I should have and that's what we're trying to figure out; if it's me, if it's someone else, if I'm putting too much work in, if my mental game is off, if I'm pressing too hard, if I'm being too aggressive or whatever it is.

"Especially this place, we feel I'm over‑cautious. I'm playing too conservatively. That being said, I'm not going to be going at every pin and doing everything I can to try to birdie every hole.

"But as a whole, I think we've figured out that I may be over‑respecting the golf course, at least with the last couple of years."