Microlight aircraft crashes at Royal Birkdale and bursts into flames

A microlight aircraft has crashed at Royal Birkdale Golf Course in Merseyside.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7pm on Thursday evening.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue set about extinguishing a fire that broke out when the aircraft hit the ground.

We can confirm we are tonight, Thursday, 11 April, at 7pm, dealing with a microlight aircraft crash in #Birkdale



Road closures are in place on the Coastal Road including Shore Road and Weld Road and we advise motorists to avoid the area.👉



https://t.co/9aR0UFYMU2 pic.twitter.com/kZ4npSqZIY — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) April 11, 2019

Roads surrounding Royal Birkdale were closed with motorists advised to avoid the area.

