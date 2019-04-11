Golf News

News

Microlight aircraft crashes at Royal Birkdale and bursts into flames

Last Updated: 11/04/19 9:35pm

A microlight aircraft has crashed at Royal Birkdale Golf Course in Merseyside.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 7pm on Thursday evening.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue set about extinguishing a fire that broke out when the aircraft hit the ground.

Roads surrounding Royal Birkdale were closed with motorists advised to avoid the area.

More to follow....

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW

location

Trending

©2019 Sky UK