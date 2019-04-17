Sky Sports Golf Podcast: Review of Tiger Woods' win at the Masters

Tiger Woods’ Masters victory is the focus of the latest edition of the Sky Sports Golf podcast, which looks back at the highlights from the opening men’s major of the year.

Jamie Spence and Zane Scotland join Josh Antmann in the studio to review one of the most significant weeks in the sport's recent history, where Woods claimed a 15th major title.

The panel discuss what went well for Woods at Augusta National and reflect on what his fifth Masters title could mean for the sport, as well as looking ahead at what the former world No 1 can still achieve in the sport.

Woods' victory moves him to world No 6

Francesco Molinari's back-nine disappointment, securing sliding into Woods and some questionable clothing from Adam Scott all get a mention, as does Zach Johnson's moment to forget on the tee!

The guests offer their predictions for the RBC Heritage - where Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele feature - and take on the latest Ponder the Pro, while Zane helps listeners out by answering the best of their questions.

