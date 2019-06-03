Patrick Cantlay pays tribute to Jack Nicklaus after Memorial win

1:31 Patrick Cantlay discusses how a conversation with Jack Nicklaus inspired him to victory at the Memorial Tournament. Patrick Cantlay discusses how a conversation with Jack Nicklaus inspired him to victory at the Memorial Tournament.

Patrick Cantlay was relieved to get a second PGA Tour victory under his belt after securing a return to the winner’s circle at the Memorial Tournament.

Cantlay produced a stunning bogey-free 64 at Muirfield Village to overturn a four-stroke deficit on the final day and claim a two-shot win over Adam Scott.

The 27-year-old arrived in Ohio with eight top-10s in his last 12 PGA Tour starts, including a tied-third finish at the PGA Championship, with Cantlay paying tribute to tournament host Jack Nicklaus after registering his first win since the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Cantlay's victory moves him to world No 8

"I definitely feel like I've had a lot of close calls since my last win," Cantlay said. "I'm a little surprised it's taken me this long. It feels really, really good to finish it off how I did today.

"I knew I had a little bit of a mountain to climb to start the day. A couple of guys ahead of me, two and four shots ahead of me, and guys that have played really well and closed out golf tournaments. I knew I needed to come out firing and make a bunch of birdies, and I did.

"The relationship I have with Mr. Nicklaus is extremely special to me, and I appreciate all the time he's spent giving me advice and trying to help me in any way that he can.

"Being able to close it out, especially after him [Nicklaus] really encouraging me to do that, feels great. It feels like validation of everything I've been working on."

Scott was the last player with a chance to catch Cantlay when he ran off three straight birdies from the 14th to get within two shots, only to narrowly missed birdie chances on the last two holes and post a four-under 68.

"It's a little tough to beat Patrick [Cantlay] today, but I was only a couple off in the end," Scott said. "The putts on the last two holes were very close.

Scott posted a second runner-up finish of the season on the PGA Tour

"There's not much in it, really, even though he played a round worthy of being the champion. I didn't play particularly well the first ten holes or so today, I just didn't quite feel as comfortable out there.

"I missed a couple of extra fairways, and I didn't get to hit the greens. But there was lots of good stuff out there. I played very well, especially coming in. I was happy with that."