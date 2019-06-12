US Open: Amateur Kevin O'Connell treated by medics after hole-in-one

Kevin O'Connell became ill shortly after making a hole-in-one

Kevin O'Connell endured a huge scare on the eve of the US Open just moments after enjoying the rare honour of making a hole-in-one at Pebble Beach.

O'Connell was reported to have holed his tee shot to the iconic par-three seventh hole during his practice round on Wednesday, but he then called for medical assistance on the next hole after apparently becoming "violently ill".

O'Connell was treated by medics on the course

According to Golf Digest journalist, Joel Beall, the reigning US Mid-Amateur champion left his playing partners to continue and "vomited a number of times" just as emergency paramedics arrived to treat him.

O'Connell's caddie, David Gies II, revealed that the 30-year-old had been complaining of stomach pains throughout the morning, and he was taken back to the clubhouse in a medical vehicle following 20 minutes of treatment to the right of the eighth fairway.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Tournament organisers, the USGA, are not permitted to release details of a medical nature for any of their competitors, although a spokesman confirmed that a player did require treatment.

The USGA statement to the Golf Channel, read: "A competitor did ask for medical assistance on the course. He was treated at the location by staff that quickly responded. Once his condition improved he took a cart back to his room. He did not request medical transport."

Scary moment at Pebble. Moments after making hole-in-one at 7, Kevin O’Connell motions to group that something’s wrong and becomes violently sick. After 30 mins with Fire and Safety, he’s able to get into service vehicle under own power — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) June 12, 2019

Media attempts to contact O'Connell were unsuccessful, but he is believed to be intent on teeing up in Thursday's first round along with England's Brian Davis and American Billy Hurley III at 3:18pm BST.