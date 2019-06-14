US Open: Jordan Spieth blames caddie for two errant shots on one hole

Jordan Spieth was heard having a moan at his caddie

Jordan Spieth took out his frustration on his caddie as he endured a tough start to the US Open at Pebble Beach.

Spieth looked in good touch early on as he picked up a birdie at the second, but he made a mess of the par-five sixth after a perfect drive and then made two big mistakes on the eighth.

Spieth drove in the water at the eighth and then flew the green with his third

The 2015 champion, who is still without a victory since claiming his third major title in The Open at Royal Birkdale almost two years ago, took too much club off the tee and his ball rolled through the fairway and dropped into the water.

Hitting his third from the drop zone with 179 yards to the hole across the bay, Spieth again took too much club and was audibly furious when his ball pitched on the back of the green and bounded into the thick rough.

Things aren’t going well for Spieth and caddie Michael Greller on 8. “Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.” — Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) June 13, 2019

Spieth was heard venting his anger at longtime caddie, Michael Greller, saying: "Two perfect shots, Michael. You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other."

The 25-year-old regained his composure and did well to limit the damage to a bogey with a neat pitch to 10 feet and a perfect putt, although he then made it three bogeys in four holes at the ninth to slip to two over par at the turn.