Travelers Championship: Chez Reavie closing on second PGA Tour win

Chez Reavie is chasing a second PGA Tour title

Chez Reavie is closing in on his first PGA Tour title in over a decade after taking up a six-shot lead heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship.

Latest leaderboard Travelers Championship

Reavie, chasing a first victory since 2008, birdied seven of his last nine holes to post a seven-under 63 and pull clear of nearest challengers Keegan Bradley and Zach Kucher.

Jason Day is part of the group seven strokes off the pace in tied-fourth, while British duo Tommy Fleetwood and Martin Laird sit a further shot back after rounds of 67 and 68 respectively.

Chez Reavie is chasing a second PGA Tour title

Reavie reached the turn level-par but shot up the leaderboard by following a 25-footer at the 10th by holing a ten-footer from the fringe at the next, before nudging in from three feet at the 12th and getting up and down from the bunker to birdie the following par-five.

The American's lead increased with a six-foot birdie at the 15th, before he finished with back-to-back birdies to get to 16 under and remain firm favourite to register only his second PGA Tour title.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Bradley birdied two of his opening three holes on his way to a one-under 71 and sits joint-second alongside overnight joint-leader Kucher, who dropped five shots in a three-hole stretch after the turn.

A bogey-free round-of-the-day 64 from Bryson DeChambeau lifted him inside the top-10, while Patrick Cantlay lurks in the group a stroke behind on seven under after a third-round 65.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Who will win the Travelers Championship? Watch the final round live from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf.