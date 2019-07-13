John Deere Classic lead shared by Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry

Cameron Tringale's best finish so far this year is a tie for fifth

American duo Cameron Tringale and Andrew Landry share the lead after the third round of the John Deere Classic at Silvis in Illinois.

Tringale carded a six-under 65 on Saturday at TPC Deere Run and Landry fired a 67 as they moved to 16-under 197.

The two 31-year-olds are one ahead of Bill Haas and Adam Schenk, while Nick Watney, Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Moore and Vaughn Taylor are just one shot further back on a packed leaderboard.

World No 317 Tringale, who has made 261 starts on the PGA Tour without claiming a victory, bogeyed the opening hole but regrouped well with five birdies on the front nine, the last of them following a brilliant approach shot to around 12 inches at the ninth.

He then added birdies at the 14th and 17th on the way in - just missing out on what would have been only his third eagle of the year at the latter - to take the lead.

Tringale, who tied for fifth in the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago, said: "I just learned that my good golf is good enough and when I play well I can play with the best.

"I had a couple of down years and so to get in this position is exciting and re-proving to myself that I belong."

Andrew Landry is 170th in the FedEx Cup standings

Landry, playing in the final group after starting the day only one behind overnight leader Jhonattan Vegas, then joined him after posting back-to-back birdies at the 16th and 17th before going very close to completing the hat-trick at the 18th.

The world No 168, who won the Texas Open last year but is without a top-20 finish this season, had started strongly with three birdies over the first five holes before slipping back with bogeys at the 11th and 12th.

Haas made his mark with a flawless 64 which included four birdies in five holes from the 13th and was delighted to be back in contention as he seeks his first win since January 2015.

Bill Haas' best finish this year is a tie for 10th

"That's pretty sweet," he said. "There haven't been many 64s on my cards this year. Just to be able to stay in the moment, finish strong - four birdies there in the last six holes - that's got me some good mojo going into tomorrow."

Schenk also played flawless golf for his five-under 66, while Watney was another to keep a bogey off his card as he matched Haas' 64 to storm up the leaderboard.

Nick Watney was one of the early movers on 'Moving Day'

South African Frittelli rattled in four birdies over the first five holes on the way to a 65, with Moore eagleing the 17th in his 66 and Taylor overcame a double-bogey at the first as he recorded six birdies on the back nine for a 66.

Vegas had a nightmare after his 62 on Friday, going round in 14 shots worse for a five-over 76, which included six bogeys and a double-bogey, to tumble down to eight under and into a tie for 33rd place.

Scotland's Martin Laird saw his hopes of snatching the one Open qualifying place available - which now looks set to go to the winner of the tournament - all-but ended after a 70 left him on nine under and joint-25th.

Luke Donald also carded a 70 and is tied for 39th on seven under, the same score as Norway's Viktor Hovland.

