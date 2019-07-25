Brooks Koepka backs further club testing during season

Brooks Koepka is backing more equipment club testing

Brooks Koepka says it would be a “great idea” for more equipment club testing during the season after Xander Schauffele criticised the R&A at The Open over their handling of his illegal driver.

Schauffele accused the game's governing body of trying to "ruin my image" by allowing news to emerge that his driver had been found to be non-compliant ahead of the first round at Royal Portrush.

The former PGA Tour rookie of the year has since said he does not believe the R&A had leaked the information and claimed the door to the testing facility was open while his driver was being checked.

"The more testing the better. It's like anything, drug testing, driver testing, anything," Koepka said ahead of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Xander Schauffele was called a cheater by a fellow professional

"You can test as much as you want. You'll figure out where rules are broken, where rules aren't and who's broken them.

"I don't see any problem with it, it would be good for the game. I think it's a great idea."

Four-time major winner Koepka, who was attempting to become the first player to finish in the top two in all four majors in a calendar year, settled for a tie for fourth in Northern Ireland.

Brooks Koepka became the fifth player to finish in the top five at all four majors in the same season, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth.

"I don't really think about it too much, it's kind of already over with," Koepka added.

"I won two times last year (in majors) and once this year so obviously last year was a little better, I just look at it that way. My expectations are definitely there to win every time."

Live World Golf Championships Live on

The top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings at the conclusion of the PGA Tour's regular season next week will share a USD 10million (£8m) bonus pool through the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 program and Koepka is currently in pole position to win USD 2million (£1.6m).

Koepka leads the standings by just 37 points from Matt Kuchar ahead of the regular season finale at the Wyndham Championship, which the world No 1 could yet add to his schedule.

"If I do what I'm supposed to do this week and win, then everything takes care of itself," he added. "But there is a possibility that next week you could be out there and playing for a lot, so we'll see."

This week's event effectively has two defending champions, with Justin Thomas winning the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last year before it moved from Firestone Country Club to TPC Southwind, the long-time venue of the FedEx St Jude Classic won by Dustin Johnson in 2018.